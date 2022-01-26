Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

