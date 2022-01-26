Stably USD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $306,893.89

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $306,893.89 and $137,740.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00041254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,252,099 coins and its circulating supply is 301,935 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

