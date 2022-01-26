SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.25 on Monday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

