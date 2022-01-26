SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

