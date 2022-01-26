Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

