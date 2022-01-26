Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 87.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $716,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPT opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

