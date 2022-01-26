SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.29

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.29 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 13652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

