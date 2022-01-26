Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,979 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Splunk worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

