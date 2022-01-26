Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($172.56).

SPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($203.05) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($203.72) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday.

SPX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching £127 ($171.34). 139,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,507. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £105.20 ($141.93) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($232.39). The company has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

