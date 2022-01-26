Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.82% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPE. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

