SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 501,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,320,221 shares.The stock last traded at $72.09 and had previously closed at $72.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.