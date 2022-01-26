SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 641,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 3,772,952 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $40.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

