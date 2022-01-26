SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,589,405 shares.The stock last traded at $50.49 and had previously closed at $51.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

