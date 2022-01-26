S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $18.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.22 and its 200-day moving average is $445.81. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

