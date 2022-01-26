Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 22.5%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN) fell 22.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.79%.

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

