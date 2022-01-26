South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

