South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SABK stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. As a group, research analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

