Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SOLI opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.98) on Wednesday. Solid State has a 1-year low of GBX 630 ($8.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,419 ($19.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £88.55 million and a PE ratio of 23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,208.30.

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.85), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($27,467.22).

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

