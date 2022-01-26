SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $340.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $395.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $212.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.36 and a 200 day moving average of $289.69.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,029. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

