SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1196431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Specifically, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.