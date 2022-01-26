Smooth Love Potion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53.08 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and $53.08 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006309 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,234,714,109 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

