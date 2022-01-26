Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

