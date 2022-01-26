SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 2,072.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.