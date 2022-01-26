Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 134940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 3,157.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 567.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 637,381 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

