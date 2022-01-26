SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

SJW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Amundi bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth $16,536,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

