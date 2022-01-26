SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $194.57

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.57, but opened at $206.73. SiTime shares last traded at $205.18, with a volume of 251 shares.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.11. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 319.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,580 shares of company stock valued at $21,141,129 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,762,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.