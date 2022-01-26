Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,759 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BNY stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.