Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,125 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,635,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.