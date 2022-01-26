Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTA opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

