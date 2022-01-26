Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

