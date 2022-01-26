Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 20.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

THO stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

