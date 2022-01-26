Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 42,467 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.63% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSM opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

