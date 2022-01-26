Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 15,925 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

EHC stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.