Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 11,500 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

