Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Acquires 500 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £650 ($876.96).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andrew Coombs purchased 37,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($65,893.15).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrew Coombs purchased 50,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($91,068.54).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Andrew Coombs purchased 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,343,227.20).

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 88.70 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 142 ($1.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

