SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as high as C$12.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 11,700 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Atul Sharma sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.67, for a total transaction of C$103,880.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,089.37.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.53%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.