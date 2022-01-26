Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Shares Down 0.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 40,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 41,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.