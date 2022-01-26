Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Head to Head Contrast

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silk Road Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.85%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 202.84%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -54.99% -52.81% -30.40% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 14.13 -$47.37 million ($1.51) -20.17 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 174.47 -$9.95 million N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

