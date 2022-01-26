Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. Silgan also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

SLGN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 722,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.