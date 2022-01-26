Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 11.6%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s share price dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

SGML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $382,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $42,844,000.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

