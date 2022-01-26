Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $341.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

