Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 14th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $419.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.