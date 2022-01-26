Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 14th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $419.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.