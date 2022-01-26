Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $32.72 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

