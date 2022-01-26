Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €179.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €179.09 ($203.51).

SAE has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ETR SAE traded down €0.90 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €93.00 ($105.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,886 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

