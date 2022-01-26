SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

