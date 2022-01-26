SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,328 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Orrstown Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.