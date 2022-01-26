SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.04. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.