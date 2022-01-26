SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 419.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 40.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 46.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.00 and a beta of -0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

