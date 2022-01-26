SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 771 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

