SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.91. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

NLTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

